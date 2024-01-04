Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 529,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 632,398 shares.The stock last traded at $9.20 and had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,790 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,802,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

