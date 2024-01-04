Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.60

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5958 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45.

Banco Macro has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years. Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.99). Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $3,724,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,763,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

