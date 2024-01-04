Bangor Savings Bank Has $105,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $243.96 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

