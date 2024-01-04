Bangor Savings Bank Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 28.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

WBS opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.