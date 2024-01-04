Bangor Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.