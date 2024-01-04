Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,394 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $494.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $513.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

