Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 763 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 145.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,338,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.12. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

