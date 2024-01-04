Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,920,000 after acquiring an additional 646,428 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.2 %

UNM opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

