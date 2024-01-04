Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

