Bangor Savings Bank Sells 152 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 40.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $256.53 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $261.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.94 and its 200 day moving average is $231.93. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

