Bangor Savings Bank Sells 694 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,261,000 after buying an additional 733,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,847,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,235,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,007,000 after buying an additional 123,666 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $96.26 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

