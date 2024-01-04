Bangor Savings Bank Sells 770 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 624.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,410,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,535 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,896,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,056,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 163,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 113,888 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,124,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 90,277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

