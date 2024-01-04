Bangor Savings Bank Takes $48,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,805,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GEHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

