Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.08. General Electric has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

