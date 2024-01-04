Bank of America Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $188.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $177.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $173.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,257. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $173.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $500.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

