Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,310,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $727,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

