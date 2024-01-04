Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of McKesson worth $645,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $480.34 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $485.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.