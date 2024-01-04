Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.52 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,523,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
VOO stock opened at $430.76 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $348.06 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.47. The company has a market cap of $344.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.