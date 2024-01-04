Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.52 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,523,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOO stock opened at $430.76 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $348.06 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.47. The company has a market cap of $344.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.