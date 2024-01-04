Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $500.93 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.31% of Illumina worth $500,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Illumina by 8.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Illumina by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,275 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 33.8% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,444 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $130.34 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

