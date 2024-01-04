Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $506.41 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,602,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $506,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

