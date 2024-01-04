Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $582.18 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,108,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 349,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Valero Energy worth $582,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 63.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $133.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

