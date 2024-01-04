Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $591.39 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Roper Technologies worth $591,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $531.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

