Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $738.97 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of BlackRock worth $738,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $784.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $730.88 and its 200-day moving average is $700.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

