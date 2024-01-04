Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $832.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,097,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 8.77% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $832,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SUB opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

