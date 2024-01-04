Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $886.36 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,017,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 387,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of General Electric worth $886,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $124.03 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.