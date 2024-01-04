Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $516,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $131,081,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $302.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

