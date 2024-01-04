Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 629,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Boeing worth $796,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $243.96 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.