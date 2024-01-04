Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 502,785 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of Phillips 66 worth $549,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $136.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.70.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

View Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.