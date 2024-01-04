Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,033,021 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,432,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,033,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $777,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.26 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,331,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

