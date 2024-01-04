Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,111 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Equinix worth $543,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $796.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $787.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $772.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $650.61 and a 52 week high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

