Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,129 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,562,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 33,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $678,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 1.8 %

FDX stock opened at $247.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $178.34 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.