Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,351 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Elevance Health worth $842,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $480.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.42. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

