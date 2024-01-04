Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of KLA worth $635,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLAC opened at $552.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $542.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

