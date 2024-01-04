Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Creative Planning lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 68,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

