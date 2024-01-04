Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,169 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 369,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,751 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,178,796 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 4,025,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,729,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

