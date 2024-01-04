Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,814,733 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 435,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

