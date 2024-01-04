Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,750 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.03. 16,531,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,841,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.17. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.