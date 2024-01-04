Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after buying an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,621,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,108,789. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

