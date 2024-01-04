Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 596.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 728,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,796. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

