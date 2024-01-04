Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.2% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.05. 904,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average is $142.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

