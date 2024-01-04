Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,141 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 2,105,212 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.