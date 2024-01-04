Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IYW traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 250,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,665. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $123.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.05.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

