Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 445,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,833. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

