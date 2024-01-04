Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $377,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,239. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

