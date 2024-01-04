Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,065,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after buying an additional 54,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 223,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,344. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

