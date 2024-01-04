Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW remained flat at $73.29 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 683,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,632. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

