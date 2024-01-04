Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $123,341,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.99. 698,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.