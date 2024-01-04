Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 575,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,523. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.