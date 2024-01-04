Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,522 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,522 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 135,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,713. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.