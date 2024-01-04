Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 41,433 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,433 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 7.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $17,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 642,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,269. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

